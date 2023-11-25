Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,881 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.10% of Getty Realty worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GTY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Getty Realty by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 585,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,762,000 after purchasing an additional 7,892 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 56.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 7,969 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Getty Realty by 36.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 155,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after buying an additional 41,905 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Getty Realty by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,210,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,361,000 after buying an additional 36,492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GTY shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Getty Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Getty Realty from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Getty Realty from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Getty Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.33.

Getty Realty Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:GTY opened at $29.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.83 and its 200 day moving average is $30.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19. Getty Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $25.95 and a 1 year high of $36.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.88.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $48.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.68 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 39.13%. On average, research analysts predict that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Getty Realty Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. This is a boost from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.13%.

About Getty Realty

