Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Stock Position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.11% of Stride worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Stride in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Stride by 51.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Stride by 138.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stride by 124.1% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Stride by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Stride from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Stride from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Stride from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

Shares of LRN stock opened at $58.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.32. Stride, Inc. has a one year low of $30.66 and a one year high of $59.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.61.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $480.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.24 million. Stride had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 8.16%. Equities analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stride news, insider Les Ottolenghi sold 6,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total transaction of $346,983.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,427,909.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eliza Mcfadden sold 11,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $691,072.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Les Ottolenghi sold 6,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total value of $346,983.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,757 shares in the company, valued at $3,427,909.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,714 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,742 over the last 90 days. 2.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

