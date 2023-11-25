CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.14% of CONMED worth $5,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNMD. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CONMED by 586.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in CONMED by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in CONMED by 712.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CONMED during the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in CONMED during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on CNMD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of CONMED from $140.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of CONMED from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of CONMED from $136.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of CONMED from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.17.

CONMED Trading Up 0.9 %

CONMED stock opened at $108.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.82, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.37. CONMED Co. has a one year low of $78.20 and a one year high of $138.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.88.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $304.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.22 million. CONMED had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 11.46%. On average, analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CONMED

In other CONMED news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total transaction of $122,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63 shares in the company, valued at $6,450.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total value of $214,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63 shares in the company, valued at $6,760.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total transaction of $122,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,450.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

