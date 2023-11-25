Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Cousins Properties worth $7,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 73,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 289,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,609,000 after purchasing an additional 13,954 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 90,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 492,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,229,000 after purchasing an additional 11,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Cousins Properties Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CUZ opened at $19.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $28.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.29.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 3rd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 216.95%.

CUZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Cousins Properties in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com cut Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Cousins Properties from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

Read Our Latest Report on Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.