Element Wealth LLC Raises Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Element Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,092 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 7.6% during the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,686,000 after buying an additional 13,060 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $322,956,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 24.8% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $146.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.04 and a 200 day moving average of $130.85. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $147.74.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.48, for a total value of $557,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 526,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,410,555.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,750,889.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.48, for a total value of $557,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 526,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,410,555.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,145 shares of company stock valued at $16,592,019 in the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Amazon.com from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Redburn Partners upped their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.93.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

