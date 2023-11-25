Emerald Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,027 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 0.9% of Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 915,560,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $150,975,907,000 after purchasing an additional 20,424,207 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 116,483.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,002,245,000 after purchasing an additional 569,066,184 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,171,112 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,918,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421,295 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Apple by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 234,017,381 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $38,589,468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736,013 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 567,839 shares of company stock valued at $100,675,794. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Apple from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, September 15th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.25.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL opened at $189.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $198.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.41.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

