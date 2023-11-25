EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPR. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the first quarter worth about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in EPR Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in EPR Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 1,287.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPR Properties Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of EPR stock opened at $45.60 on Friday. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $33.92 and a fifty-two week high of $47.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a current ratio of 8.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 1.69.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.98%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EPR shares. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America lowered EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on EPR Properties from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on EPR Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded EPR Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EPR Properties news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total value of $223,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,905,873.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EPR Properties Profile

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Featured Articles

