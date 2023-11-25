ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of ICU Medical worth $7,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in ICU Medical by 86.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Group One Trading L.P. grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 54.6% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 566 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 23.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at ICU Medical

In other ICU Medical news, COO Christian B. Voigtlander sold 6,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.04, for a total transaction of $883,924.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,331.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of ICUI opened at $84.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.63 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.57. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.28 and a 1 year high of $212.43.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ICU Medical in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of ICU Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; and ClearGuard HD, that maintains hemodialysis catheters.

