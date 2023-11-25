Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Position Increased by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums during the first quarter valued at about $970,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums during the first quarter valued at about $471,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums during the second quarter valued at about $469,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums during the second quarter valued at about $924,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums during the first quarter valued at about $3,795,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IPAR opened at $123.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.00 and a twelve month high of $161.17.

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.00 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IPAR. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.00.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

