Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 288,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.17% of Janus Henderson Group worth $7,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 486.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 19,944.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 2,777.8% during the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JHG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. CLSA raised Janus Henderson Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.29.

Shares of JHG opened at $25.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.44. Janus Henderson Group plc has a twelve month low of $22.17 and a twelve month high of $31.30.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $521.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.23%.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

