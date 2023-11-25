Keystone Financial Group Buys New Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Keystone Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 55,498 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $7,235,000. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.2% of Keystone Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Element Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.9% in the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the second quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,761 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.4% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 14,557 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA bought a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Surience Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Benchmark increased their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.93.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $146.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $147.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 76.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.48, for a total transaction of $557,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 526,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,410,555.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.48, for a total transaction of $557,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 526,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,410,555.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $6,213,886.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,343,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,145 shares of company stock valued at $16,592,019. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.