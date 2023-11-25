Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,096 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,196 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.15% of Live Oak Bancshares worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 2.3% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 2.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 4.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,138,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:LOB opened at $32.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.10. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.31 and a 12-month high of $38.37.

Live Oak Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Live Oak Bancshares ( NASDAQ:LOB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $127.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.52 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 8.05%. Equities analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.09%.

Insider Transactions at Live Oak Bancshares

In other news, CAO John W. Sutherland sold 20,000 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $669,800.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 56,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,884,448.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, certificate of deposits, savings, and time deposits.

Featured Stories

