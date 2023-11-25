Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 15,100 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.06% of Matson worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATX. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Matson by 1,004.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 539,337 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,923,000 after acquiring an additional 490,489 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Matson by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,858,648 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $110,906,000 after purchasing an additional 429,048 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Matson by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,655,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $561,594,000 after purchasing an additional 153,723 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Matson by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 285,393 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,424,000 after purchasing an additional 149,444 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Matson by 313.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 146,589 shares during the period. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matson Stock Performance

MATX opened at $96.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.11. Matson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.51 and a fifty-two week high of $97.72.

Matson Dividend Announcement

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $827.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.86 million. Matson had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company’s revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.71%.

Insider Transactions at Matson

In other news, SVP Kuuhaku T. Park sold 2,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $205,119.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,935.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.30, for a total value of $883,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,537,876.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kuuhaku T. Park sold 2,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $205,119.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,935.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,168 shares of company stock valued at $2,160,106 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MATX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Matson from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Matson from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Matson from $73.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

