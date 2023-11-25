Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 191.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Maximus were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Maximus by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,812 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Maximus by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,372 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Maximus by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,790 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maximus by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Maximus by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,813 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Stock Performance

Shares of MMS opened at $83.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 0.73. Maximus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.73 and a 52-week high of $89.69.

Maximus Increases Dividend

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The health services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Maximus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Maximus news, insider Teresa Weipert sold 1,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $107,837.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,217.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Teresa Weipert sold 1,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $107,837.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,217.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce Caswell sold 21,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $1,571,939.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,010 shares in the company, valued at $17,401,186.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,259 shares of company stock valued at $2,120,083 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on MMS shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Maximus in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Maximus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Maximus Profile

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

