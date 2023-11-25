MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Stake Increased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,365 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.17% of MaxLinear worth $4,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MXL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MaxLinear by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,399,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $471,811,000 after purchasing an additional 858,544 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in MaxLinear by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,946,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $291,830,000 after purchasing an additional 97,089 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in MaxLinear by 13.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,674,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,390,000 after purchasing an additional 421,769 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in MaxLinear by 2.2% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,370,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,453,000 after purchasing an additional 51,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in MaxLinear by 3,223.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,161,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MXL opened at $18.05 on Friday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $43.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -451.14 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.23. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $135.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.11 million. As a group, analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Roth Mkm lowered shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Loop Capital lowered shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Roth Capital lowered shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.36.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

