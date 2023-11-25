McIlrath & Eck LLC Has $1.90 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,557 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 0.4% of McIlrath & Eck LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,686,000 after buying an additional 13,060 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Markel Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $322,956,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.48, for a total value of $557,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526,316 shares in the company, valued at $73,410,555.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,520 shares in the company, valued at $14,750,889.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.48, for a total transaction of $557,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 526,316 shares in the company, valued at $73,410,555.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 116,145 shares of company stock worth $16,592,019. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.93.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $146.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.85. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $147.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 76.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

