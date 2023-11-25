Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MTH. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 52.6% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 36.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 183.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTH. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.33.

NYSE:MTH opened at $141.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.69. Meritage Homes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.26 and a fifty-two week high of $152.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.98.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.88. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Meritage Homes’s payout ratio is currently 4.99%.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

