MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CFO Sells $8,820,238.72 in Stock

Posted by on Nov 25th, 2023

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 21,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.32, for a total value of $8,820,238.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,529,558.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Lawrence Gordon also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, November 22nd, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,097 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.03, for a total value of $4,140,072.91.
  • On Monday, October 2nd, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 7,394 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.20, for a total value of $2,552,408.80.
  • On Thursday, September 14th, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.82, for a total transaction of $1,854,100.00.

MongoDB Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ MDB opened at $407.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.83 and a beta of 1.16. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.70 and a 12 month high of $439.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $357.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $362.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.48.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.07. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 29.69% and a negative net margin of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $423.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.93 million. As a group, research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 131.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 346.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDB. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $421.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on MongoDB from $495.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $424.00 to $471.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on MongoDB from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.74.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

