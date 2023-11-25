MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CFO Sells $8,820,238.72 in Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 21,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.32, for a total value of $8,820,238.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,529,558.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Lawrence Gordon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MongoDB alerts:

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,097 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.03, for a total value of $4,140,072.91.

On Monday, October 2nd, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 7,394 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.20, for a total value of $2,552,408.80.

On Thursday, September 14th, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.82, for a total transaction of $1,854,100.00.

MongoDB Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ MDB opened at $407.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.83 and a beta of 1.16. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.70 and a 12 month high of $439.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $357.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $362.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.07. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 29.69% and a negative net margin of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $423.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.93 million. As a group, research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 131.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 346.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDB. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $421.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on MongoDB from $495.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $424.00 to $471.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on MongoDB from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.74.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MongoDB

About MongoDB

(Get Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.