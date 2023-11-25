Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.11% of Napco Security Technologies worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $313,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 6.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 557,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,311,000 after acquiring an additional 227,473 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 36,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Napco Security Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NSSC opened at $28.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.88. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.76 and a fifty-two week high of $41.25.

Napco Security Technologies Dividend Announcement

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $41.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.93 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 29.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Napco Security Technologies’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NSSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Napco Security Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NSSC

About Napco Security Technologies

(Free Report)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.