NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 409,636 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,722 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.32% of NeoGenomics worth $6,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics in the first quarter worth approximately $588,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 165.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 41.7% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 404.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 9.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics stock opened at $19.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $20.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.04 and a beta of 1.23.

In other news, General Counsel Alicia C. Olivo sold 2,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $49,082.91. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 37,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,004.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NEO. Stephens upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on NeoGenomics from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Monday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

