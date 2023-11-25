Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 25.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 566,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191,346 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.14% of Newell Brands worth $4,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 233.2% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the first quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Newell Brands by 43.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its position in Newell Brands by 181.0% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NWL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Newell Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Newell Brands from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.85.

Newell Brands Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $7.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.49 and a 1-year high of $16.75. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 6.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.90%.

Insider Transactions at Newell Brands

In other news, insider Bradford R. Turner sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $137,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,257.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

