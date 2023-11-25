Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 44.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 862,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 692,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.21% of Newell Brands worth $7,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Newell Brands by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 50,805,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,015,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,400 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the first quarter worth $41,532,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $42,629,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Newell Brands by 12.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,151,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,886,000 after buying an additional 2,732,905 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 14,548.3% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,479,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,522 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on NWL. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Newell Brands from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.85.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Bradford R. Turner sold 20,000 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $137,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,257.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newell Brands Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $7.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.89. Newell Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.49 and a fifty-two week high of $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 6.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -20.90%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

See Also

