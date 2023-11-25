Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Stock Position Decreased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 862,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 692,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.21% of Newell Brands worth $7,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 4.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 5.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 23.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 103,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 19,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Newell Brands by 57.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 28,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newell Brands news, insider Bradford R. Turner sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $137,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,257.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Newell Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.85.

Newell Brands Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $7.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.89. Newell Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.49 and a fifty-two week high of $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.16. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.90%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

