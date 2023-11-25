OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.11% of OFG Bancorp worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 2.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 0.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 7.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 8.6% in the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OFG Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of OFG opened at $33.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.21. OFG Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.34 and a 1 year high of $34.30.

OFG Bancorp Dividend Announcement

OFG Bancorp ( NYSE:OFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $172.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.00 million. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 24.53% and a return on equity of 16.79%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OFG Bancorp will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OFG Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other OFG Bancorp news, Director Patrick J. Haggarty sold 21,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $598,396.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,800.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

