Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Stock Holdings Trimmed by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its position in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,216 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.20% of Origin Bancorp worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 33.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 10.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after acquiring an additional 14,533 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 29.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 58.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. 47.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Origin Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of OBNK stock opened at $32.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.17. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.59 and a 52 week high of $47.28. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.89.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

