Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.11% of Par Pacific worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Par Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Par Pacific by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Par Pacific by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Par Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Par Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PARR shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Par Pacific in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Par Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:PARR opened at $34.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.39 and a 1-year high of $37.50.

About Par Pacific

(Free Report)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.