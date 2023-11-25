PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Stock Position Raised by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in PDD were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of PDD by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,962,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,128,000 after buying an additional 1,089,700 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in PDD by 148.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 50,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 29,916 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its position in PDD by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 220,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,238,000 after purchasing an additional 29,700 shares during the last quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd grew its position in PDD by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 480,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,219,000 after purchasing an additional 17,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in PDD by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 271,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,792,000 after purchasing an additional 9,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of PDD from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of PDD in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. HSBC upped their target price on shares of PDD from $107.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PDD from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of PDD from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, PDD presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.25.

PDD stock opened at $118.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $156.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.64. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.67 and a 12 month high of $120.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.64.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $10.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $3.17. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.39 billion. PDD had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 33.87%. PDD’s revenue was up 66.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

