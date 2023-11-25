Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 494 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,156 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $191,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $3,128,961.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,064,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,458,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $3,128,961.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,064,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,458,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $6,213,886.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,343,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,145 shares of company stock valued at $16,592,019 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $146.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 76.03, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.85. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $147.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 16th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.93.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

