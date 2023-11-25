PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 332,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of PENN Entertainment worth $7,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in PENN Entertainment by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 74,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 4,631 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in PENN Entertainment by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 466,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,207,000 after buying an additional 6,369 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PENN Entertainment by 166.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 29,900 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,446,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,798,000 after purchasing an additional 153,385 shares in the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on PENN shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PENN Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

PENN Entertainment Stock Up 1.7 %

PENN opened at $26.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.85. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.13. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.35 and a 1 year high of $36.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.42.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.88. PENN Entertainment had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PENN Entertainment

In other news, Director Jane Scaccetti acquired 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.83 per share, with a total value of $100,452.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,447,741.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PENN Entertainment news, CFO Felicia Hendrix bought 11,162 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.41 per share, for a total transaction of $250,140.42. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 27,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,919.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jane Scaccetti bought 4,400 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.83 per share, with a total value of $100,452.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 63,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,447,741.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PENN Entertainment

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

