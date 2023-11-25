PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 332,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of PENN Entertainment worth $7,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 2.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 11.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 34.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,195,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,449,000 after purchasing an additional 304,034 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in PENN Entertainment by 71.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 10,771 shares during the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

PENN Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of PENN Entertainment stock opened at $26.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.04, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.13. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.35 and a 12 month high of $36.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. PENN Entertainment had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 8.67%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PENN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PENN

Insider Activity

In other PENN Entertainment news, CFO Felicia Hendrix bought 11,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.41 per share, with a total value of $250,140.42. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,919.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jane Scaccetti acquired 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.83 per share, with a total value of $100,452.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 63,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,741.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Felicia Hendrix acquired 11,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.41 per share, for a total transaction of $250,140.42. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,919.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.