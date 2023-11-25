Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $4.41 Million Position in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,956 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,325 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.46% of ANI Pharmaceuticals worth $4,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ANIP. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,516 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,916 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 21st. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ANIP opened at $51.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.90. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.36 and a fifty-two week high of $65.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.44 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.43. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The firm had revenue of $131.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Krista Davis sold 2,622 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $141,089.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,753,506.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 6,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $333,103.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 996,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,475,573.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Krista Davis sold 2,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $141,089.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,506.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,074 shares of company stock worth $8,998,260 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations, including extended release and combination products.

