Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $4.42 Million Holdings in SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 987,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439,378 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SOPHiA GENETICS were worth $4,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 264,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 10,876 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 193,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors own 36.68% of the company’s stock.

SOPHiA GENETICS Trading Up 6.6 %

SOPH opened at $3.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.21 and a 200-day moving average of $3.56. SOPHiA GENETICS SA has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $5.77.

About SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a cloud-native software technology company in the healthcare space. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-native software platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, applications, products, and services are used by hospitals, laboratories, and biopharma customers worldwide.

