Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 270,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 20,162 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.34% of Heartland Express worth $4,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Heartland Express by 3.7% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Heartland Express by 100.0% during the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 62,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Heartland Express by 10.1% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 21,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Heartland Express by 12.9% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Heartland Express during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HTLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heartland Express in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Heartland Express in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Heartland Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Heartland Express

In related news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin bought 66,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $982,133.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,294,783.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Heartland Express news, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust purchased 60,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.80 per share, with a total value of $890,323.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 210,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,118,685.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Gerdin purchased 66,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $982,133.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,294,783.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 227,774 shares of company stock worth $3,207,462 over the last three months. 39.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Heartland Express Price Performance

HTLD stock opened at $13.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.90 and a 200-day moving average of $15.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.44 and a 12 month high of $18.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 0.63.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.21). Heartland Express had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $295.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Heartland Express’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Heartland Express Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

