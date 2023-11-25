Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 14,033 Shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,193 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,033 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.55% of Southside Bancshares worth $4,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,105,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $3,376,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 19,990 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $507,000. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Southside Bancshares stock opened at $28.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.81 million, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.29 and its 200 day moving average is $28.69. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.38 and a 1 year high of $40.38.

Southside Bancshares Announces Dividend

Southside Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SBSI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.17). Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 25.54%. The business had revenue of $67.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is 45.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southside Bancshares news, Director John F. Sammons, Jr. bought 3,000 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.10 per share, with a total value of $81,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,609.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John F. Sammons, Jr. acquired 3,000 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.10 per share, with a total value of $81,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,609.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jared C. Green sold 1,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $49,633.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,173 shares in the company, valued at $124,397.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on SBSI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Southside Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

