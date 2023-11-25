Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 88,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.26% of Resources Connection worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGP. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Resources Connection by 483.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Resources Connection by 70.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Resources Connection by 41.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resources Connection in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Resources Connection by 23.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

RGP opened at $14.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.45 million, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.74. Resources Connection, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $19.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.24.

Resources Connection ( NASDAQ:RGP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $170.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.14 million. Resources Connection had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 11.35%. Resources Connection’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.28%.

In other Resources Connection news, Director David P. White sold 2,753 shares of Resources Connection stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total transaction of $36,725.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,606.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RGP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Resources Connection in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Resources Connection from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Resources Connection from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Resources Connection from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

