Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 1,003 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,345 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.13% of Workiva worth $7,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Workiva by 6.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Steph & Co. grew its stake in Workiva by 4.6% in the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 2,387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Workiva by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,019 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Workiva by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance grew its stake in Workiva by 7.0% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Workiva alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Workiva in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Workiva from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Workiva from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Workiva in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Workiva from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.38.

Workiva Stock Performance

Shares of Workiva stock opened at $94.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.06 and a beta of 1.09. Workiva Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.46 and a 12 month high of $116.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,262.59.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $158.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.45 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 26,521.01% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Brandon Ziegler sold 1,370 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $121,245.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,523 shares in the company, valued at $7,568,785.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Workiva news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total value of $133,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,651 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,507.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brandon Ziegler sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $121,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,523 shares in the company, valued at $7,568,785.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,865 shares of company stock worth $425,339. 5.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Workiva Profile

(Free Report)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.