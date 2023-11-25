Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 12,321 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,321 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.10% of 10x Genomics worth $6,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 41.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in 10x Genomics by 290.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in 10x Genomics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TXG shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $66.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Monday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.78.

10x Genomics Price Performance

Shares of TXG stock opened at $43.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.28. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.28 and a 1-year high of $63.57. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.70 and a beta of 1.84.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 24.24% and a negative net margin of 37.79%. The business had revenue of $153.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 10x Genomics news, insider James Wilbur sold 14,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $619,480.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,653,664.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider James Wilbur sold 14,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $619,480.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,653,664.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.37, for a total value of $98,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 862,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,561,531.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,739 shares of company stock valued at $719,050. Insiders own 10.65% of the company’s stock.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

