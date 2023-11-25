Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.13% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $6,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BECN. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter valued at $385,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 8.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the second quarter valued at $243,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the second quarter valued at $722,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on BECN. Royal Bank of Canada raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $91.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $92.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Beacon Roofing Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.40.

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ BECN opened at $83.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.42 and a 52 week high of $87.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.62.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.31. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Beacon Roofing Supply

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 46,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.59 per share, with a total value of $2,935,950.30. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,218,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,771,141.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 46,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.59 per share, with a total value of $2,935,950.30. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,218,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,771,141.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christine Stroh Reddy sold 500 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total value of $39,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,529.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

(Free Report)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.