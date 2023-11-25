Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 27,978 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 588,769 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,978 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.30% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $6,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter valued at $216,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 10.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 21,397 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 52.5% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,150,612 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $13,577,000 after acquiring an additional 396,237 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 3.4% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 161,594 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter valued at $168,000. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AEO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.30.

Shares of AEO opened at $16.65 on Friday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $20.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.76.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.04%.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,951,803. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

