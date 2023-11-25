Rhumbline Advisers Sells 857 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 857 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.28% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $6,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIPR. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 328.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 275.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler Companies Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PIPR stock opened at $152.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.97. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1 year low of $120.97 and a 1 year high of $162.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $289.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.40 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.64%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Piper Sandler Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.28%.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

