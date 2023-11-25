Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Holdings Raised by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 743,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.10% of Roivant Sciences worth $7,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROIV. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 18.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Roivant Sciences by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in Roivant Sciences by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 38,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 25.4% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 3.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 92,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Eric Venker sold 5,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total transaction of $70,223.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 611,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,249,984.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Eric Venker sold 5,926 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total value of $70,223.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 611,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,249,984.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $126,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,031,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,199,004.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,218,116 shares of company stock valued at $221,241,743 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Trading Up 1.4 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIV opened at $9.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.32. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $13.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.26.

ROIV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

See Also

