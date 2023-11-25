Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Sanmina worth $7,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Sanmina by 0.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,791 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sanmina by 7.4% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 13,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Sanmina by 36.8% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 695 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sanmina by 34.7% in the second quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,133,000 after purchasing an additional 47,550 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Sanmina by 7.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,622 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sanmina news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 5,344 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $298,836.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sanmina Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SANM opened at $49.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.19. Sanmina Co. has a 1 year low of $43.40 and a 1 year high of $69.04.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The electronics maker reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.11). Sanmina had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SANM

Sanmina Profile

(Free Report)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.