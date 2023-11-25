Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 247 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,761 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.7% of Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.4% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 14,557 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA bought a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at about $224,000. Surience Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at about $229,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in Amazon.com by 6.2% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 7,332 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $3,128,961.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,064,055 shares in the company, valued at $294,458,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $3,128,961.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,064,055 shares in the company, valued at $294,458,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $6,213,886.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,343,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,145 shares of company stock worth $16,592,019. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Redburn Partners upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. HSBC started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.93.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN stock opened at $146.74 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $147.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 76.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.04 and its 200-day moving average is $130.85.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

