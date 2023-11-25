SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 472,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 67,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.21% of SLM worth $7,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLM. CWM LLC increased its stake in SLM by 138.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SLM by 257.3% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of SLM by 22.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLM during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of SLM by 1,958.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,204 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,854 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLM Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SLM opened at $14.38 on Friday. SLM Co. has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $17.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.97.

SLM Dividend Announcement

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.22). SLM had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 21.83%. The business had revenue of $409.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of SLM in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of SLM from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of SLM in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of SLM from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SLM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.64.

SLM Profile

(Free Report)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

