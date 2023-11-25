SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 472,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 67,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.21% of SLM worth $7,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLM. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in SLM by 8.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 117,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 8,751 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in SLM by 3.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 779,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,715,000 after purchasing an additional 24,660 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in SLM in the second quarter valued at $268,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SLM in the second quarter valued at $418,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in SLM by 313.2% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 158,624 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 120,239 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of SLM from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of SLM from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SLM from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of SLM from $19.50 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of SLM in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.64.

SLM stock opened at $14.38 on Friday. SLM Co. has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $17.91. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.97.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.22). SLM had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 21.83%. The business had revenue of $409.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.59%.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

