Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.13% of Smartsheet worth $6,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 112.0% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 12,859 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 0.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,101,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,819,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 32.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 25,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 6,289 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in Smartsheet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $951,000. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smartsheet Stock Performance

SMAR opened at $41.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of -37.29 and a beta of 0.87. Smartsheet Inc has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $52.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 27.44% and a negative net margin of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $235.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SMAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Friday, September 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.06.

Insider Transactions at Smartsheet

In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $87,569.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,567.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James N. White sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total transaction of $6,708,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,299,831.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,102 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $87,569.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,567.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,815 shares of company stock worth $9,566,415 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Further Reading

