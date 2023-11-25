Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 232,600 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 94,518 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 25.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,397,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,410,000 after buying an additional 492,100 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 7.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 532,340 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 35,284 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 5.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,283,437 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,713,000 after purchasing an additional 68,243 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 1.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,196,996 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,214,000 after purchasing an additional 57,965 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 10.2% in the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 64,835 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Southwestern Energy Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of SWN opened at $6.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.18. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.57 and a fifty-two week high of $7.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 62.31% and a return on equity of 14.13%. Analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SWN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.81.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SWN

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.