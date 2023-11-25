Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Stake Raised by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 17.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth approximately $387,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 336,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,747,000 after buying an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 78,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 63,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on SFM shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.88.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Up 0.9 %

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $42.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.10 and a 12 month high of $44.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.38.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 26.89%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Sprouts Farmers Market

In related news, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 102,742 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total value of $4,182,626.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,666.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 9,189 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $369,122.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,535.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 102,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total transaction of $4,182,626.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,666.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 258,177 shares of company stock valued at $10,483,937. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Stories

