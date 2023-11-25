Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Has $19.54 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 22,954 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 4.2% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Center For Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 21,898 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after buying an additional 7,616 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Apple by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 785,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $129,447,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,680 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,919,534 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $646,332,000 after buying an additional 89,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.25.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 567,839 shares of company stock worth $100,675,794. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $189.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $198.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $178.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.41.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. Apple’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

