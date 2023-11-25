Swiss National Bank Acquires 18,000 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 262,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.17% of AZEK worth $7,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AZEK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,864,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,031,000 after purchasing an additional 98,704 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in AZEK by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,227,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,699 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in AZEK by 272.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,973,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,460 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in AZEK by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,089,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,715,000 after acquiring an additional 72,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in AZEK by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,806,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,005,000 after acquiring an additional 192,480 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AZEK shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of AZEK from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of AZEK in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of AZEK from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of AZEK in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of AZEK from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AZEK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.28.

In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $424,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,239,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,492,651.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total value of $999,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $424,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,239,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,492,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,794,550 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $31.47 on Friday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.76 and a 1 year high of $34.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.79, a PEG ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.73.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

